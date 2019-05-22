These Fundamentals Make AMVIG Holdings Limited (HKG:2300) Truly Worth Looking At

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

AMVIG Holdings Limited (HKG:2300) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of 2300, it is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on AMVIG Holdings here.

Undervalued with excellent balance sheet

2300 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that 2300 has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. 2300 seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.5x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows. 2300's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of 2300's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Compared to the rest of the packaging industry, 2300 is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that 2300 is potentially undervalued.

SEHK:2300 Price Estimation Relative to Market, May 22nd 2019 More

Next Steps:

For AMVIG Holdings, I've compiled three essential aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 2300’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 2300’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has 2300's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of 2300? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.