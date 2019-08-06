These Fundamentals Make Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) Truly Worth Looking At

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC), there's is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Arcontech Group here.

Outstanding track record with flawless balance sheet

Over the past few years, ARC has more than doubled its earnings, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. The strong earnings growth is reflected in impressive double-digit 27% return to shareholders, which is an optimistic signal for the future. ARC's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that ARC manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Looking at ARC's capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

AIM:ARC Income Statement, August 6th 2019 More

