These Fundamentals Make CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Truly Worth Looking At

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of CSL Limited (ASX:CSL), it is a financially-healthy company with a great track record and an optimistic future outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on CSL here.

Solid track record with reasonable growth potential

Over the past year, CSL has grown its earnings by 29%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 42%, which is what investors like to see!

CSL is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. CSL appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.43x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

Next Steps:

For CSL, there are three key aspects you should further examine:

