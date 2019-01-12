These Fundamentals Make Ctac N.V. (AMS:CTAC) Truly Worth Looking At

Ctac N.V. (AMS:CTAC) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of CTAC, it is a financially-healthy company with a an impressive track record of dividend payments and an optimistic future outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Ctac here.

High growth potential with excellent balance sheet and pays a dividend

One reason why investors are attracted to CTAC is its earnings growth potential in the near future of 25% underlying the notable 21% return on equity over the next few years leading up to 2022. CTAC’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 21%, which means its debt level is acceptable. This means that CTAC’s capital structure strikes a good balance between low-cost debt funding and maintaining financial flexibility without overly restrictive terms of debt. CTAC appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 1.35x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

ENXTAM:CTAC Future Profit January 12th 19 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that CTAC is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 3.4%. CTAC has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

ENXTAM:CTAC Historical Dividend Yield January 12th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Ctac, I’ve compiled three important aspects you should further research:

Historical Performance: What has CTAC’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is CTAC worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CTAC is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of CTAC? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

