These Fundamentals Make Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DUE) Truly Worth Looking At

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DUE) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. DUE is a financially-sound company with a great history high-grade dividend payments, trading at a discount. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Dürr here.

Established dividend payer and good value

DUE is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that DUE manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. DUE’s earnings amply cover its interest expense. Paying interest on time and in full can help the company get favourable debt terms in the future, leading to lower cost of debt and helps DUE expand. DUE's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of DUE's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, DUE's share price is trading below the group's average. This bolsters the proposition that DUE's price is currently discounted.

DB:DUE Intrinsic value, August 12th 2019 More

DUE’s reputation for being one of the best dividend payers in the market is supported by the fact that it has been steadily growing its dividend payments over the past ten years and currently is one of the top yielding companies on the markets, at 4.2%.

DB:DUE Historical Dividend Yield, August 12th 2019 More

