These Fundamentals Make DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen (FRA:DAM) Truly Worth Looking At

DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft, Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen (FRA:DAM) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of DAM, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong track record of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

Over the past year, DAM has grown its earnings by 52%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did DAM outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Electronic industry expansion, which generated a 11% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. DAM is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. DAM's has produced operating cash levels of 2.24x total debt over the past year, which implies that DAM's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

Next Steps:

For DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen, I've compiled three relevant factors you should look at:

