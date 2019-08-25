These Fundamentals Make Everest Industries Limited (NSE:EVERESTIND) Truly Worth Looking At

Everest Industries Limited (NSE:EVERESTIND) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of EVERESTIND, it is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Everest Industries here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

EVERESTIND has a strong track record of performance. In the previous year, EVERESTIND delivered an impressive double-digit return of 6.6% Not surprisingly, EVERESTIND outperformed its industry which returned 6.4%, giving us more conviction of the company's capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. EVERESTIND's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that EVERESTIND manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. EVERESTIND's has produced operating cash levels of 0.38x total debt over the past year, which implies that EVERESTIND's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

NSEI:EVERESTIND Income Statement, August 25th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Everest Industries, there are three relevant aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for EVERESTIND’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for EVERESTIND’s outlook. Valuation: What is EVERESTIND worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EVERESTIND is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of EVERESTIND? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.