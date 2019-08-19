These Fundamentals Make Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) Truly Worth Looking At

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT), there's is a well-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Flight Centre Travel Group here.

Excellent balance sheet average dividend payer

FLT's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that FLT manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. With a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.2%, FLT’s debt level is rather small. This means the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

ASX:FLT Historical Debt, August 19th 2019 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, FLT is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 3.8%.

ASX:FLT Historical Dividend Yield, August 19th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Flight Centre Travel Group, I've put together three pertinent aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for FLT’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for FLT’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has FLT's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of FLT? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.