These Fundamentals Make G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (STO:G5EN) Truly Worth Looking At

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (STO:G5EN), there's is a financially-sound company with a buoyant future outlook, not yet factored into the price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on G5 Entertainment here.

Very undervalued with flawless balance sheet

G5EN is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 23% in the upcoming year underlying the notable 33% return on equity over the next few years leading up to 2022. G5EN is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company's expected cash flow going forward. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if G5EN's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, G5EN's share price is trading below the group's average. This supports the theory that G5EN is potentially underpriced.

OM:G5EN Past and Future Earnings, August 22nd 2019 More

G5EN is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that G5EN has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. G5EN currently has no debt on its balance sheet. It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. G5EN has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

OM:G5EN Historical Debt, August 22nd 2019 More

