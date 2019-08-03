These Fundamentals Make Groupe Open (EPA:OPN) Truly Worth Looking At

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Groupe Open (EPA:OPN), it is a financially-healthy company with a strong history high-quality dividend payments, trading at a great value. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Groupe Open here.

Flawless balance sheet, undervalued and pays a dividend

OPN's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that OPN has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. OPN's has produced operating cash levels of 0.86x total debt over the past year, which implies that OPN's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings. OPN's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of OPN's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, OPN's share price is trading below the group's average. This further reaffirms that OPN is potentially undervalued.

ENXTPA:OPN Intrinsic value, August 3rd 2019 More

OPN is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

ENXTPA:OPN Historical Dividend Yield, August 3rd 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Groupe Open, I've put together three key aspects you should further research:

