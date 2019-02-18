These Fundamentals Make Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (NSE:GSFC) Truly Worth Looking At

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (NSE:GSFC), there’s is a dependable dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals here.

Flawless balance sheet 6 star dividend payer

GSFC’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. GSFC’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.33x total debt over the past year, which implies that GSFC’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

NSEI:GSFC Historical Debt February 18th 19 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that GSFC is one of the highest dividend payers in the market, with current dividend yield standing at 2.6%. GSFC has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

NSEI:GSFC Historical Dividend Yield February 18th 19 More

