These Fundamentals Make Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Truly Worth Looking At

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of HRL, it is a well-regarded dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Hormel Foods here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

HRL is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that HRL manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. HRL's has produced operating cash levels of 4.66x total debt over the past year, which implies that HRL's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

HRL is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

Next Steps:

For Hormel Foods, there are three pertinent factors you should further examine:

