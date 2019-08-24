These Fundamentals Make iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) Truly Worth Looking At

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of IBPO, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on iEnergizer here.

Flawless balance sheet with outstanding track record

IBPO delivered a bottom-line expansion of 55% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 23%. which is an notable feat for the company. IBPO's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. IBPO seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.7x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

AIM:IBPO Income Statement, August 24th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For iEnergizer, I've compiled three important aspects you should further research:

