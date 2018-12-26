These Fundamentals Make The New India Assurance Company Limited (NSE:NIACL) Truly Worth Looking At

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NSE:NIACL) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of NIACL, it is a financially-robust company with a a great history of performance, trading at a discount. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on New India Assurance here.

Solid track record with excellent balance sheet and pays a dividend

In the past couple of years, NIACL has ramped up its bottom line by over 100%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did NIACL outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Insurance industry expansion, which generated a 23% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. NIACL currently has no debt on its balance sheet. This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is rather impressive for a ₹309b market cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

NSEI:NIACL Income Statement Export December 26th 18 More

NIACL’s share price is trading below its true value according to its price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63x compared to its industry as well as the wider stock market, which means it is relatively cheaper than its peers.

NSEI:NIACL PE PEG Gauge December 26th 18 More

Next Steps:

For New India Assurance, there are three relevant aspects you should further examine:

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



