These Fundamentals Make Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Truly Worth Looking At

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. JBL is a financially-sound company with a strong history of dividend payments and an optimistic growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Jabil here.

Reasonable growth potential with adequate balance sheet and pays a dividend

One reason why investors are attracted to JBL is its earnings growth potential in the near future of 24% which is expected to flow into an impressive return on equity of 28% over the next couple of years. JBL is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. JBL appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.83x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

NYSE:JBL Past and Future Earnings, August 4th 2019 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, JBL is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 1.1%.

NYSE:JBL Historical Dividend Yield, August 4th 2019 More

