These Fundamentals Make Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) Truly Worth Looking At

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. OSH is a well-regarded dividend payer with an impressive history of delivering benchmark-beating performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Oil Search here.

Over the past year, OSH has grown its earnings by 68%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did OSH outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Oil and Gas industry expansion, which generated a 13% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company.

ASX:OSH Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that OSH is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 3.1%. OSH has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

ASX:OSH Historical Dividend Yield, August 22nd 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Oil Search, I've put together three important factors you should further examine:

