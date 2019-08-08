These Fundamentals Make Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited (NSE:PGHH) Truly Worth Looking At

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited (NSE:PGHH) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. PGHH is a financially-sound company with an impressive history and a buoyant future outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care here.

Flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

PGHH is an attractive stock for growth-seeking investors, with an expected earnings growth of 23% in the upcoming year which is expected to flow into an impressive return on equity of 55% over the next couple of years. PGHH has a strong track record of performance. In the previous year, PGHH delivered an impressive double-digit return of 44%. Not surprisingly, PGHH outperformed its industry which returned 25%, giving us more conviction of the company's capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward.

NSEI:PGHH Past and Future Earnings, August 8th 2019 More

PGHH is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that PGHH manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. PGHH currently has no debt on its balance sheet. This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is rather impressive for a ₹341b market cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

NSEI:PGHH Historical Debt, August 8th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, there are three important aspects you should look at:

Valuation: What is PGHH worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does PGHH return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Other Attractive Alternatives: Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of PGHH?

