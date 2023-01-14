Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Limited's (NZSE:HLG) Stock Up Recently?

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' (NZSE:HLG) stock is up by 4.1% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hallenstein Glasson Holdings is:

28% = NZ$26m ÷ NZ$90m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every NZ$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of NZ$0.28.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE is quite impressive. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' meagre five year net income growth average of 4.8%. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. Such a scenario is likely to take place when a company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 7.0% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Hallenstein Glasson Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 86% (or a retention ratio of 14%), most of Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

Additionally, Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has some positive aspects to its business. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for Hallenstein Glasson Holdings.

