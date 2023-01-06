Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving Mieco Chipboard Berhad's (KLSE:MIECO) Stock Up Recently?

Mieco Chipboard Berhad's (KLSE:MIECO) stock up by 6.6% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Mieco Chipboard Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mieco Chipboard Berhad is:

5.2% = RM22m ÷ RM417m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.05 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Mieco Chipboard Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.2% ROE

It is hard to argue that Mieco Chipboard Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. An industry comparison shows that the company's ROE is not much different from the industry average of 6.1% either. However, the modest 5.1% net income growth seen by Mieco Chipboard Berhad over the past five years is a positive sign. Given the low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth as well. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 1.8% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Mieco Chipboard Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Mieco Chipboard Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Mieco Chipboard Berhad doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Mieco Chipboard Berhad has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for Mieco Chipboard Berhad.

