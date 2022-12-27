Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's (KLSE:SIMEPLT) Stock Up Recently?

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's (KLSE:SIMEPLT) stock is up by 6.6% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sime Darby Plantation Berhad is:

13% = RM2.5b ÷ RM19b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 11%. For this reason, Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's five year net income decline of 12% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 14% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Sime Darby Plantation Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Sime Darby Plantation Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 53% (implying that 47% of the profits are retained), most of Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Sime Darby Plantation Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Additionally, Sime Darby Plantation Berhad has paid dividends over a period of five years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 58% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's future ROE will drop to 9.2% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Sime Darby Plantation Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Moreover, after studying current analyst estimates, we discovered that the company's earnings are expected to continue to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

