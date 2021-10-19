Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving Tredegar Corporation's (NYSE:TG) Stock Up Recently?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Most readers would already know that Tredegar's (NYSE:TG) stock increased by 3.8% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Tredegar's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Tredegar

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tredegar is:

14% = US$20m ÷ US$143m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.14.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Tredegar's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, Tredegar seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 14%. However, while Tredegar has a pretty respectable ROE, its five year net income decline rate was 6.4% . Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

That being said, we compared Tredegar's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 3.3% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Tredegar's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Tredegar Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 42% (that is, a retention ratio of 58%), the fact that Tredegar's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, Tredegar has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like Tredegar has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Tredegar by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Best Buy's (BBY) Superb Black Friday Offers to Lure Customers

    Best Buy (BBY) comes up with the hottest tech offers via its Black Friday deals. Its Totaltech membership program is also quite encouraging.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • Investor who almost doubled the return of her index says these three midcap stocks are ripe for the economic recovery

    Amy Zhang, manager of the Alger Mid-Cap Focus Fund, says the asset class represents the 'best of both worlds.'

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • Rolex Daytonas have outperformed the stock market over the past year as collectors pile in to the $20 billion secondary market for luxury watches

    Prices for the century-old Swiss brand's watches are going up weekly, but the CEO of Bob's Watches says they're still a relatively affordable luxury.

  • Fidelity May Launch Direct Indexing. Here’s Why We See It Coming

    Recent moves by the giant brokerage firm suggest advisors will soon be able to provide direct indexing strategies to clients.

  • China Sells $4 Billion Dollar Bond as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China sold a U.S. dollar bond in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe dividend stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider. Astronomical valuations in the growth sector and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed dividend stocks to new […]

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Microsoft in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) went public in 1986, and investors who bought some shares of its IPO are sitting on some massive multibagger gains today. In fact, investors who invested $1,000 in Microsoft on Feb. 4, 2014 -- the day Satya Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer as the tech giant's third CEO -- have watched that investment blossom to more than $8,400. Let's look back at how Microsoft became a growth stock again under Nadella's leadership.

  • Banks Hire for $93 Billion India, Southeast Asia Tech Deal Hunt

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment banks are boosting their technology hiring in Southeast Asia and India as the region’s fast-growing consumer internet markets catch up with their peers, pushing deals to new heights.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to C

  • 3 Top Vanguard Fixed-Income Funds

    Discover three Vanguard fixed-income funds that have historically outperformed their benchmark indexes, and learn about their characteristics.

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investors should be on the lookout for companies benefiting from America's robust infrastructure and housing markets.

  • How Robinhood Stock Technicals Look Following Shiba Inu Listing Rumor

    Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) spiked about 1.35% higher at 12:20 p.m. ET on Monday after @FirstSquawk said on Twitter he had heard from a source the financial services company planned to list Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to its platform. At 1:30 p.m. Robinhood responded on the social media platform to say it had not made an announcement regarding SHIB or any other upcoming coins. Robinhood currently has seven cryptocurrencies available on its platform but is expected to begin testi

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Is U.S. inflation here to stay? Here’s what the marketplace sees for the next 10 years

    Maybe you didn’t know there was such a thing as the “break-even” inflation rate. What it is, and how it’s calculated.

  • 3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

    Buy low, sell high. You've no doubt heard that investing advice plenty of times. And it has worked well through the years in many cases. However, there's another approach that also can be quite effective: Buy high, sell higher.