These Fundamentals Make Sandvik AB (STO:SAND) Truly Worth Looking At

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Sandvik AB (STO:SAND) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. SAND is a financially-robust , dividend-paying company with a strong history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Sandvik here.

Excellent balance sheet with proven track record and pays a dividend

Over the past few years, SAND has demonstrated a proven ability to generate robust returns of 22%. Not surprisingly, SAND outperformed its industry which returned 22%, giving us more conviction of the company's capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. SAND's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that SAND manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. SAND appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.6x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

OM:SAND Income Statement, August 14th 2019 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that SAND is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 3.1%. SAND has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

OM:SAND Historical Dividend Yield, August 14th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Sandvik, there are three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

