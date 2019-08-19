These Fundamentals Make Tube Investments of India Limited (NSE:TIINDIA) Truly Worth Looking At

Tube Investments of India Limited (NSE:TIINDIA) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of TIINDIA, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong history of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Tube Investments of India here.

Excellent balance sheet with proven track record

TIINDIA delivered a bottom-line expansion of 51% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did TIINDIA outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Auto Components industry expansion, which generated a -4.3% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. TIINDIA's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that TIINDIA manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. TIINDIA appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.81x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

NSEI:TIINDIA Income Statement, August 19th 2019 More

