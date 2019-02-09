These Fundamentals Make VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Truly Worth Looking At

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), it is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on VMware here.

Excellent balance sheet with proven track record

In the past couple of years, VMW has ramped up its bottom line by over 100%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did VMW outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Software industry expansion, which generated a 24% earnings growth. This is an notable feat for the company. VMW’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. VMW’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.82x total debt over the past year, which implies that VMW’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

Next Steps:

For VMware, there are three important aspects you should further examine:

