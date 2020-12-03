Funded status of 100 largest U.S. public pensions holds up reasonably well in the face of volatility and uncertainty, according to Milliman estimates

·2 min read

SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the results of its 2020 Public Pension Funding Study (PPFS), which analyzes funding levels of the nation's 100 largest public pension plans, including an independent assessment on the expected real return of each plan's investments.

For Milliman's 2020 PPFS, the estimated aggregate funded ratio of the nation's largest public pension plans is 70.7% as of June 30, 2020, down from 72.7% reported in our 2019 study. The aggregate Total Pension Liability reported at the last fiscal year-ends (for most plans, this is June 30, 2019) was $5.27 trillion, growing from $5.07 trillion as of the prior fiscal year-ends. And between the 2019 and 2020 PPFS, over one quarter of the plans (28) lowered their interest rate assumptions, with 90 of the plans now reporting assumptions of 7.50% or below.

While the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on public pensions' financials is not fully clear, plans in this year's PPFS experienced a huge swing in the estimated combined investment return, from -10.81% in Q1 2020 to 10.72% in Q2. More concrete evidence of the pandemic's impact will be available once next year's financial statements are published.

"Beyond market volatility, which has affected plan assets, we expect that furloughs and shutdowns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will impact pay levels and employee contribution amounts, while pressure on government budgets will make it hard to free up dollars to contribute to the plans to shore up their funding," says Becky Sielman, author of the PPFS. "But public plans have, by and large, shown great resiliency. They are designed and financed to function over a very long time horizon, and can take short-term setbacks in stride."

To view the full Milliman 100 Public Pension Funding Study, go to http://www.milliman.com/ppfs/. To receive regular updates of Milliman's pension funding analysis, contact us at pensionfunding@milliman.com.

About Milliman
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/funded-status-of-100-largest-us-public-pensions-holds-up-reasonably-well-in-the-face-of-volatility-and-uncertainty-according-to-milliman-estimates-301186057.html

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

Latest Stories

  • McConnell shrugs as Georgia Republicans excoriate Trump and Washington over bogus election claims

    As Republicans in Georgia pleaded Tuesday with President Trump to stop making baseless claims about the election being stolen from him, GOP leaders in Washington remained silent about the avalanche of lies, conspiracy theories and open threats of violence made by the president’s allies. 

  • Man, 41, had no teeth and could barely speak after his mother locked him in their suburban apartment for 28 years, say reports

    A 70-year-old Swedish woman has been arrested for imprisoning her son in her Stockholm flat. He was found by a relative covered in wounds and pus.

  • Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

    A Florida attorney is reportedly under investigation after trying to register to vote in Georgia ahead of the January runoff election and encouraging other Republicans to change "your address for the next two months" so they can vote in the state as well, WSB-TV reports.Attorney Bill Price in a Facebook video that has since been deleted was reportedly seen speaking to members of the Bay County GOP in Florida last month, saying "we have to do whatever it takes" to "hold the Senate" and that he's "moving to Georgia" for the January runoff."And if that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it," Price says. "I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia and I'm gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me."Price reportedly says in the video he's "moving to my brother's house in Hiram, Georgia and I'm registering to vote." Then, he reportedly tells the Florida Republicans his brother's name and his address, and when a woman asks if they "can truly register at that address," he reportedly responds, "Sure."Georgia's office of Secretary of State told Fox News that "registering without the intention of permanent residency is a felony," as "only permanent residents are eligible to vote in Georgia." According to Fox, Price says in the video he will "move back to Florida on Jan. 6." Price told WSB-TV these were just "humorous comments" and that he "did not change my voter registration." But according to the report, he did register to vote using his brother's Georgia address the day after he made the remarks, and he's now under investigation. Price admitted to Fox News that he filled out the voter registration but claimed, "I wanted to see how easy it was to do it. I'm not actually moving to Georgia. I was joking." Read more at WSB-TV. > "If that means changing your address for the next two months,so be it.I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia."Our 6 investigation reveals deleted video-a FL attorney telling GOP members how to move to GA,vote in runoffs. It's illegal.There's more,& an investigation @wsbtv gapol pic.twitter.com/or2PgWQrT1> > -- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue

  • Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker asks Europe to provide 'safe haven'

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist who is visiting Denmark urged European nations on Wednesday to allow protesters in Hong Kong "a safe haven from the terror” of China's Communist Party. “The situation in Hong Kong is getting worse by the day and it is important that the world knows that Hong Kong is no longer a free city,” Ted Hui said in an email to The Associated Press. Britain has extended residency rights for up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for British National Overseas passports, allowing them to live and work there for five years.

  • Trump backers, including Flynn, edge toward a call to 'suspend' Constitution to head off Biden taking office

    Even as prominent Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, began to grudgingly acknowledge that Joe Biden will be the next president, a noisy grassroots movement devoted to keeping Donald Trump in office seemed to be edging closer to advocating seizing power in what would amount to a coup d’état.

  • 14-year-old screams in middle of night when man grabs her through window, NC mom says

    Police released photos of a person seen in the neighborhood.

  • China's WeChat blocks Australian PM in doctored image dispute

    China's WeChat social media platform blocked a message by Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison amid a dispute between Canberra and Beijing over the doctored tweeted image of an Australian soldier. China rebuffed Morrison's calls for an apology after its foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian posted the picture of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child on Monday. The United States called China's use of the digitally manipulated image a "new low" in disinformation.

  • Wind fans wildfire in California canyons, residents flee

    Powerful gusts pushed flames from a wildfire through Southern California canyons early Thursday, one of several blazes that burned near homes and forced residents to flee amid elevated fire risk for most of the region that prompted utilities to cut off power to hundreds of thousands. The biggest blaze, in Orange County's Silverado Canyon, began late Wednesday as a house fire that quickly spread to tinder-dry brush as gusts topped 70 mph (113 kph). Orange County Fire Authority Captain Thanh Nguyen said crews were scrambling to stay ahead of flames that jumped major roads.

  • Year of racial awakening may topple Richmond’s last Confederate statue

    Black Lives Matter has transformed the social and physical landscape of America, bringing down prominent Confederate statues across the country.

  • Where is President Trump going to live after he leaves office?

    Since he changed his legal address from Trump Tower in New York City to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., some have assumed that’s where he'll go after leaving Washington. There’s just one problem.

  • Court papers detail alleged White House ‘bribery-for-pardon’ scheme

    Donald Trump not named in documents related to investigation

  • US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

    Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state. In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory. Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

  • 'If you can loot... you can also go to a Christmas party'- McEnany

    "You can celebrate the holiday of Christmas and you can do it responsibly, which is why the East Wing has noted that they'll have a smaller guest list," McEnany said during a press briefing at the White House, adding that masks, hand-sanitizer and social distancing would be encouraged. At a White House holiday reception on Tuesday night, Trump hinted at planning another run for the U.S. presidency in 2024 and acknowledged that his long-shot legal challenges to the outcome of the Nov. 3 election might fail. "We are trying to do another four years," he told the assembled group, according to a Republican source who was at the event. "Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years."

  • Judge denies motion by U.S. teenager accused in Wisconsin protest shootings to dismiss two charges

    The shootings occurred in August in Kenosha, Wisconsin amid civil unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse's lawyers have said he was helping protect property and that he acted in self defense. Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, in which Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded.

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • A Houston Instagram influencer was found dead and naked on the side of the road. Her mother believes she was murdered.

    Alexis Robinault, a 26-year-old influencer also known as Alexis Sharkey, was found dead in Houston over the weekend.

  • Biden facing growing pressure over secretary of defense pick

    President-elect Joe Biden is facing escalating pressure from competing factions within his own party as he finalizes his choice for secretary of defense. Black leaders have encouraged the incoming president to select an African American to diversify what has so far been a largely white prospective Cabinet, while others are pushing him to appoint a woman to lead the Department of Defense for the first time. At the same time, a growing collection of progressive groups is opposing the leading female contender, Michèle Flournoy, citing concerns about her record and private-sector associations.

  • Supreme Court wrestles with non-unanimous juries case

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday struggled with whether to require new trials for potentially thousands of prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the court barred the practice earlier this year. The high court ruled 6-3 in April that juries in state criminal trials must be unanimous to convict a defendant. Previously, Louisiana and Oregon as well as the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico had allowed divided votes to result in convictions.