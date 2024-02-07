Who’s funding campaigns of Sacramento councilman Eric Guerra and his challenger?

Theresa Clift
·4 min read

The California Real Estate Association has poured $65,000 toward keeping Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra in office and to keep his challenger — a real estate agent herself — off the dais.

As of Jan. 20, Katherine “KC” Schuft’s campaign had $1,068 in cash on hand, while Guerra’s campaign had $118,827. Some of Guerra’s cash is from checks he received during his unsuccessful run for state assembly in 2022, then transferred to his council account, which is legal.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has also set up a so-called independent expenditure committee to support Guerra, according to city campaign documents. That account, which Guerra is not involved in, has raised at least $131,000.

Despite the big check from the California Real Estate Association, Guerra does not plan to eliminate the city’s rent control ordinance. That ordinance, called the Tenant Protection Program, does not allow landlords to raise rent more than 10% a year and is set to expire at the end of the year. Guerra has already requested its re-authorization, he said.

Guerra, one of the council’s longest serving members, typically sides with the more moderate sector of council, joining with Lisa Kaplan and Rick Jennings.

Schuft is farther to the left of Guerra on several issues. She told The Sacramento Bee she does not want the police budget to continue to increase — as it has for the last two years partly due to Guerra’s “yes” votes. Guerra in September received $6,800 from the city police union.

To address homelessness, Schuft also said she wants the city to open more shelters and Safe Grounds in the district, which includes Tahoe Park and southeastern Sacramento. The city has not opened a large shelter or Safe Ground in the district since Guerra was elected in 2015, despite clearing a large camp off a private vacant Stockton Boulevard lot in 2021.

In December Guerra and Jennings proposed a controversial idea that would ban homeless from camping citywide during the day, requiring them instead to place their belongings in storage. It’s unclear if it will be considered by the council in the future.

Paralegal David Drelinger is also running for the seat, but has not yet raised any money.

The primary will be held March 5. If no candidate receives at least 50.01% of the vote, the winner will be determined in the Nov. 5 general election.

Who’s funding Guerra?

Developers

Frankly916 LLC (John Vignocchi): $248

Mark Friedman: $2,249

Sotiris Kolokotronis: $249

Teichert: $250

Politicians

Rich Desmond For Supervisor: $500

Roger Dickinson, council candidate: $350

Steve Hansen, mayoral candidate: $449

Phil Serna for Supervisor: $2,050

Labor

Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522: $7,200

Sacramento Police Officers Association: $5,000 and an additional $1,800 transferred from his account to run for state assembly

Laborers Local 185: $1,249

California Metals Coalition PAC: $1,000

Northern California Carpenters Regional Council: $2,500

Operating Engineers Local 3: $1,000

Sacramento Builders Exchange PAC: $1,500

Sacramento Central Labor Council: $250 transferred from his account to run for state assembly

National Union of Healthcare Workers: $1,500

Other

Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce: $6,800

California Dairies Inc.: $1,500

Committee for Home Ownership (North State Building Industry Association): $9,300

Californians for a Growing Economy and Safe Streets: $1,000

Inverness Management LLC: $2,050

Sean Loloee, former councilman: $1,000

Steve Maviglio, political consultant: $500

Centene (and its affiliate HealthNet): $1,000

PG&E: $1,00 transferred from his account to run for state assembly

Who’s funding an independent expenditure in support of Guerra?

Buzz Oates LLC (including Larry Allbaugh and affiliated entities): $25,000

Michael Heller, developer: $1,000

Roger Niello, owner of Niello Company: $5,000

SAFE Credit Union: $25,000

Robert Slobe, president of North Sacramento Land Company: $10,000

California Association of Realtors: $65,000

Who’s funding Schuft?

Jelani Berry, Florida attorney: $1,000

Celia Glacken, Sacramento legal assistant: $100

Anthony Jones, Sacramento manager of Waterhound Futures: $100

Katherine Klevmoen: Sacramento hair stylist: $200

Sandra Rosales, retired Sacramentan: $100

Barbara Steinberg, Chico writer: $100

Rick Yadon, owner of Sacramento-based A and D Coin: $500

Joy Albertson, Oakland biologist: $100

Laura Krbecek, state worker: $100

Floy Schuft, retired in Portland: $100

Alicia Schwemer: San Leandro director of HCA healthcare: $200

Aaron Stillwell, Sacramento AARP employee: $100