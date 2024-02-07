Who’s funding campaigns of Sacramento councilman Eric Guerra and his challenger?

The California Real Estate Association has poured $65,000 toward keeping Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra in office and to keep his challenger — a real estate agent herself — off the dais.

As of Jan. 20, Katherine “KC” Schuft’s campaign had $1,068 in cash on hand, while Guerra’s campaign had $118,827. Some of Guerra’s cash is from checks he received during his unsuccessful run for state assembly in 2022, then transferred to his council account, which is legal.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has also set up a so-called independent expenditure committee to support Guerra, according to city campaign documents. That account, which Guerra is not involved in, has raised at least $131,000.

Despite the big check from the California Real Estate Association, Guerra does not plan to eliminate the city’s rent control ordinance. That ordinance, called the Tenant Protection Program, does not allow landlords to raise rent more than 10% a year and is set to expire at the end of the year. Guerra has already requested its re-authorization, he said.

Guerra, one of the council’s longest serving members, typically sides with the more moderate sector of council, joining with Lisa Kaplan and Rick Jennings.

Schuft is farther to the left of Guerra on several issues. She told The Sacramento Bee she does not want the police budget to continue to increase — as it has for the last two years partly due to Guerra’s “yes” votes. Guerra in September received $6,800 from the city police union.

To address homelessness, Schuft also said she wants the city to open more shelters and Safe Grounds in the district, which includes Tahoe Park and southeastern Sacramento. The city has not opened a large shelter or Safe Ground in the district since Guerra was elected in 2015, despite clearing a large camp off a private vacant Stockton Boulevard lot in 2021.

In December Guerra and Jennings proposed a controversial idea that would ban homeless from camping citywide during the day, requiring them instead to place their belongings in storage. It’s unclear if it will be considered by the council in the future.

Paralegal David Drelinger is also running for the seat, but has not yet raised any money.

The primary will be held March 5. If no candidate receives at least 50.01% of the vote, the winner will be determined in the Nov. 5 general election.

Who’s funding Guerra?

Developers

▪ Frankly916 LLC (John Vignocchi): $248

▪ Mark Friedman: $2,249

▪ Sotiris Kolokotronis: $249

▪ Teichert: $250

Politicians

▪ Rich Desmond For Supervisor: $500

▪ Roger Dickinson, council candidate: $350

▪ Steve Hansen, mayoral candidate: $449

▪ Phil Serna for Supervisor: $2,050

Labor

▪ Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522: $7,200

▪ Sacramento Police Officers Association: $5,000 and an additional $1,800 transferred from his account to run for state assembly

▪ Laborers Local 185: $1,249

▪ California Metals Coalition PAC: $1,000

▪ Northern California Carpenters Regional Council: $2,500

▪ Operating Engineers Local 3: $1,000

▪ Sacramento Builders Exchange PAC: $1,500

▪ Sacramento Central Labor Council: $250 transferred from his account to run for state assembly

▪ National Union of Healthcare Workers: $1,500

Other

▪ Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce: $6,800

▪ California Dairies Inc.: $1,500

▪ Committee for Home Ownership (North State Building Industry Association): $9,300

▪ Californians for a Growing Economy and Safe Streets: $1,000

▪ Inverness Management LLC: $2,050

▪ Sean Loloee, former councilman: $1,000

▪ Steve Maviglio, political consultant: $500

▪ Centene (and its affiliate HealthNet): $1,000

▪ PG&E: $1,00 transferred from his account to run for state assembly

Who’s funding an independent expenditure in support of Guerra?

▪ Buzz Oates LLC (including Larry Allbaugh and affiliated entities): $25,000

▪ Michael Heller, developer: $1,000

▪ Roger Niello, owner of Niello Company: $5,000

▪ SAFE Credit Union: $25,000

▪ Robert Slobe, president of North Sacramento Land Company: $10,000

▪ California Association of Realtors: $65,000

Who’s funding Schuft?

▪ Jelani Berry, Florida attorney: $1,000

▪ Celia Glacken, Sacramento legal assistant: $100

▪ Anthony Jones, Sacramento manager of Waterhound Futures: $100

▪ Katherine Klevmoen: Sacramento hair stylist: $200

▪ Sandra Rosales, retired Sacramentan: $100

▪ Barbara Steinberg, Chico writer: $100

▪ Rick Yadon, owner of Sacramento-based A and D Coin: $500

▪ Joy Albertson, Oakland biologist: $100

▪ Laura Krbecek, state worker: $100

▪ Floy Schuft, retired in Portland: $100

▪ Alicia Schwemer: San Leandro director of HCA healthcare: $200

▪ Aaron Stillwell, Sacramento AARP employee: $100