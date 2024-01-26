Funding for charter schools in Kentucky? New bill with GOP support would let voters decide

FRANKFORT – Charter schools are back on the docket at the Kentucky General Assembly, with a new bill filed Friday letting state money go to schools outside the public education system.

House Bill 2 is sponsored by Rep. Suzanne Miles, R-Owensboro, the state GOP’s majority caucus chair. It picked up four other Republican co-sponsors within hours of being filed, including House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect.

If approved, the issue — which requires a constitutional amendment — would appear on the Nov. 5 ballot to be decided by voters.

HB 2 says the state “may provide financial support for the education of students outside the system of common schools. The General Assembly may exercise this authority by law in particular places as it deems proper.”

That phrasing differs from House Bill 208, a separate piece of legislation filed by Rep. Josh Calloway, R-Irvington, that also seeks to put forward a constitutional amendment to fund charter schools. That bill was filed in the first week of the session, and would require the state to fund charter schools — Miles’ bill is more open-ended.

Speaking with reporters Friday, Miles called her legislation a "cleaner" version of the earlier bill.

This isn’t the first time charter schools have been a key issue in Frankfort, and the new legislation is sure to draw opposition. Brent McKim, president of the Jefferson County Teachers Association, previously called HB 208 "a really bad idea for multiple reasons."

Last month, a Kentucky circuit court judge ruled a bill approved by the General Assembly in 2022 that would have created a funding system for charter schools in the state was unconstitutional, as it created a “separate and unequal” system. That law would have required Jefferson County Public Schools, the district in Louisville, and a Northern Kentucky district to approve and oversee a charter school by July 2023 – Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed it but was subsequently overridden by state legislators.

Charter schools were authorized by the Kentucky legislature in 2017 over much debate, but none have opened in the state as there is no funding mechanism in place.

Reporter Rebecca Grapevine contributed. Reach Lucas Aulbach at laulbach@courier-journal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky charter schools could land funding under new House Bill 2