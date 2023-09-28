Funding concerns for Indiana DOT

TechCrunch

Kolena, a startup building tools to test, benchmark and validate the performance of AI models, today announced that it raised $15 million in a funding round led by Lobby Capital with participation from SignalFire and Bloomberg Beta. The new cash brings Kolena's total raised to $21 million, and will be put toward growing the company's research team, partnering with regulatory bodies and expanding Kolena's sales and marketing efforts, co-founder and CEO Mohamed Elgendy told TechCrunch in an email interview. Elgendy launched Kolena in 2021 with Andrew Shi and Gordon Hart, with whom he'd worked for around six years at AI divisions within companies including Amazon, Palantir, Rakuten and Synapse.