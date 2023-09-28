Funding concerns for Indiana DOT
Funding concerns for Indiana DOTNew Event
A probation officer's report revealed why state prison was recommended for convicted rapist Danny Masterson.
Meta has a new, AI-centric, strategy to sell the public on its vision for the metaverse.
"Well, I'm definitely going to remember this game for the rest of my life. Thank you," a fan said while taking a video of the leashed reptile.
"I think we can all in this room kind of relate to that, where we've been in spaces before where we tell people, 'Well, what do I have to do to prove it to you?'"
In fact, Scott Guthrie, Microsoft's Executive Vice President of Cloud and AI, estimated back in March that upwards of 40% the code that developers were uploading to the AI developer tool GitHub Copilot was both "AI-generated and unmodified." Earlier this week, an Israel-based startup, Digma, announced $6 million in seed funding for a continuous feedback platform that runs locally on developers' machines and helps them analyze their code -- including generative AI-created code -- to identify issues. Today, a months-old, four-person, Bay Area-startup called Braintrust is taking the wraps off its own fresh funding round of $3 million.
Beyerdynamic just released its first-ever pair of wireless gaming headphones. The MMX 200 headset gets up to 50 hours per charge and costs $250.
Netflix just held its first-ever DROP 01 animation event, spotlighting future series like Tomb Raider, Devil May Cry, and a new season of Sonic Prime. The streaming service released trailers for just about everything.
Arc is making a splash with investors as it wraps up deliveries of its limited edition $300,000 electric boat and eyes its next target: watersports. The Los Angeles-based electric boat startup, which designed, built and has now delivered a limited edition run of the Arc One, recently raised $70 million in a Series B round from a bevy of returning investors, including Eclipse, Andreessen Horowitz, Lowercarbon Capital and Abstract Ventures. New investor Menlo Ventures — specifically long-time partner and self-proclaimed boating enthusiast Shawn Carolan — also joined in.
"This video is so sentimental yet funny to me..."
At its Connect event, Meta revealed new AI image editing and sticker-creation features for Instagram.
At its Meta Connect event today, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that generative AI stickers would be coming to Meta's messaging apps. The feature, which is powered by its new foundational model for image generation, Emu, will allow users to create unique AI stickers in a matter of seconds across Meta apps, including WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and even Facebook Stories. "Every day people send hundreds of millions of stickers to express things in chats," said Zuckerberg.
Facebook's parent is expected to make the Meta Quest 3 the centerpiece of the event. While companies like Magic Leap have pivoted the entirety of their focus to corporate training and prototyping, Meta is still extremely invested in consumer. While VR/AR haven't been the rousing success Mark Zuckerberg et al. have been hoping for, Meta has a significant headstart ahead of the rest of the industry (excepting maybe Vive and PlayStation VR).
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
From travel delays to limited food inspections, a government shutdown would touch millions of Americans.
The biggest news stories this morning: What to expect at Meta Connect 2023, The FCC plans to restore Obama-era net neutrality rules, LG's foldable screen laptop.
Kolena, a startup building tools to test, benchmark and validate the performance of AI models, today announced that it raised $15 million in a funding round led by Lobby Capital with participation from SignalFire and Bloomberg Beta. The new cash brings Kolena's total raised to $21 million, and will be put toward growing the company's research team, partnering with regulatory bodies and expanding Kolena's sales and marketing efforts, co-founder and CEO Mohamed Elgendy told TechCrunch in an email interview. Elgendy launched Kolena in 2021 with Andrew Shi and Gordon Hart, with whom he'd worked for around six years at AI divisions within companies including Amazon, Palantir, Rakuten and Synapse.
GIC is in talks to invest in the Indian startup Vegrow, which runs a business-to-business marketplace for fruits, two sources familiar with the matter said. The Singapore sovereign fund is evaluating leading a $40 million Series C funding round in Vegrow, the sources said. The talks, which have not finalized and so the terms could still change, currently value the Indian startup at a pre-money valuation of about $250 million, one of the sources said.
Four artists and creatives join In The Know's third annual event spotlighting Latinx and Hispanic communities. The post Meet the Latinx and Hispanic Changemakers panelists appeared first on In The Know.
Amazon's next Prime-focused sale happens October 10 and 11, but some deals are going up early and we picked out the best ones.