Funding for Crypto Gaming Companies Nears $500M in 1H of 2021

Matthew De Saro
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

A new report states that blockchain gaming companies have received nearly $500 million in funding since the beginning of 2021. 

According to Investgame’s most recent gaming deals report, gaming companies associated with the blockchain have exploded in growth over the last six months. Particularly when outside funding is tabulated. Investgame’s report says that between January 1 and July 31, 2021, cryptocurrency gaming companies closed a total of 24 deals, doubling the 12 deals confirmed for the entire 2020 fiscal year. Those 24 deals netted crypto-gaming companies a total of $476 million in funding in the 1H of 2021 alone. The report adds that three of the 24 funding rounds accounted for 75% of the total raised sum. Those three funding rounds were from Mythical Games ($75 million), Animoca Brands ($89 million), and Forte ($185 million).

With a total value of $50.2 billion raised by the gaming industry in general, the $476 million raised by the crypto-gaming industry accounts for around 5% of the 489 closed deals and 9% of the total value. 

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

