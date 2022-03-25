As funding formula passes first legislative hurdles, questions remain for Knox County

Gov. Bill Lee's proposed formula for education funding is moving quickly through the state legislature, leaving school districts scrambling to find answers about how the plan impacts them.

Since the plan was unveiled eight weeks ago, Knox County Schools leaders have learned they might not get the full $6,680 per-pupil base proposed in the plan solely from state funding.

"A lot of this I think actually works to our disadvantage," Ron McPherson, chief financial officer for Knox County Schools, said in an update this week to the county's joint education committee.

One disadvantage is the fiscal capacity component, carried over from the current funding formula, that determines how much the state contributes to each district.

Fiscal capacity is a measure of a municipalities' ability to pay for education from its own local tax base. Knox County has a high fiscal capacity and can contribute more, so the per-pupil funds from the state will be adjusted accordingly.

In practice, this means the per-pupil base of $6,680 may not come fully from the state and Knox County may receive less funding for the base compared to other districts.

"We're still trying to figure out what all this might mean," McPherson said.

House and Senate committees voted this week to advance the new spending plan, dubbed Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement. If the formula passes, it would allocate $750 million more in state funds in an effort to improve reading proficiency and career and post-secondary readiness.

But the plan, already revised by the Senate education committee, has been criticized for not resolving all the issues of the current funding formula, including how to give teachers direct raises.

The new funding formula is a student-based funding model, which McPherson said is the kind of model most states use. Senate revisions to the formula this week give the State Board of Education more authority in deciding what "unique learning needs" receive extra funding through weights.

McPherson said the state has been forthcoming with information, but Knox County and every other district still have unanswered questions, like when districts should create their budgets under the new plan.

Even if it's approved, the new plan likely won't take effect until the 2023-2024 fiscal year, McPherson said, so Knox County is building its budget for next year under the existing funding formula.

"I would label it this way: We're cautiously optimistic based on the information we've received," McPherson said.

One plus of per-student funding is strict accountability measures, which will require the district to continually evaluate the effectiveness of its initiatives.

But a negative is Knox County may not benefit as much as other districts because a higher cost of living makes it more difficult to retain teachers and support staff. Based on what the state has shared so far, McPherson said the new funding formula doesn't account for cost of living in allocations for staff.

The simple monetary increase of the new funding plan over the current plan averages out to about $1,000 more per student across the state. Per-pupil spending under the new formula is meant to be a 70/30 split between state and local funding.

"On the surface, this looks to be a game-changer," McPherson said. The state projected Knox County to receive an additional $54 million, but whether that happens in reality may be dependent on how much the district is expected to contribute.

"The $54 million, is there a component built into that that we would be required to provide?" McPherson said. The district has reached out to the state for clarification but hasn't received it.

There is definitely going to be an increase in the local match, but the state will hold districts harmless for a few years until they work their way up.

"I'm not necessarily concerned about that for Knox County because we contribute so much more than the local match right now than what we're required to," McPherson said. But the local match component is the concern of smaller districts who may already be maxing out their contributions.

McPherson said the district examined this a few years ago and concluded $60 million or $70 million in Knox County taxpayer dollars could actually end up in other counties to help those communities meet the minimum.

For Knox County, McPherson is more worried about whether funds from the state will keep up with inflationary costs.

"Some of the information we've also seen is that in subsequent years beyond that, that possibly the annual increases may not be as favorable as what we're used to," McPherson said. "That could be a huge problem for us because then you're looking at sustainability."

Without favorable increases, annual inflation makes even a continuation budget — the amount needed to continue operations without additional programs — more difficult to maintain.

