How Funding an IRA Right Now Might Boost Your 2019 Tax Refund

Looking forward to a big tax refund this year? It's always nice to get money back from Uncle Sam -- plus, if your refund is large enough, it can fund a vacation, a big-ticket item, or your savings.

If you're seeking to maximize your tax refund this tax season, consider opening a traditional Individual Retirement Account (IRA) and funding it. For the 2018 tax year, the maximum contribution is $5,500 for folks under 50 and $6,500 for folks 50 and older. Maximum contributions are going up $500 for the 2019 tax year, too, so the new limits will be $6,000 if you're under 50 and $7,000 if you're 50 and over.

More good news for IRA savers: You can always contribute for the taxable year up to April 15 of the next calendar year. In other words, if additional tax deductions for 2018 would help boost your tax return, you have until April 15, 2019, to contribute to an IRA for 2018. Next year, you'll have until April 15, 2020, to contribute for the 2019 tax year.

Tax season is a real boon for folks whose retirement savings or deductions may be anemic most of the year but who receive bonuses, raises, or holiday gifts toward the end of the year, which can be socked away into a traditional IRA.

If you're covered by a retirement plan at work: the rules

Keep in mind, though, if you are covered by a retirement plan at work, like a 401(k), there are limits not just on what you can contribute, but on what you can deduct from your taxes. "Covered," according to the Internal Revenue Service, means that your employer offers such a plan and that any contributions you made were allocated in the relevant tax year.

If your adjusted gross income (AGI) for the 2018 tax year is over $63,000 as a single filer or over $101,000 if you're married filing jointly, the amount of your IRA contribution that you can deduct will be reduced. If your AGI is more than $73,000 as a single filer or more than $121,000 if you're married filing jointly, you can't deduct your traditional IRA contributions from your taxes at all. (Note that these limits are increasing for the 2019 tax year.)

That doesn't mean you can't contribute to a traditional IRA; it just means the tax deduction is either reduced or not allowed. Any taxable contributions you make will not be taxed when you withdraw them in retirement, but any earnings on them are subject to tax.

IRAs are self-directed accounts, offered by financial institutions like banks and brokerages. Most let you choose from stocks, mutual funds, or exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as well as bonds and money market funds. If you participate in a traditional IRA, your taxable income is lowered by the amount you contribute, assuming you meet the income qualifications. That can save hefty bucks as well as fund your retirement. Let's look more closely at both those benefits.

1. Traditional IRAs lower your taxable income

The beauty of traditional IRAs is that your contributions can lower your taxable income for the year you make them. If you're a single filer with adjusted gross income of $60,000, and you contribute $6,000, you'll end up paying taxes on just $54,000. If you're married filing jointly and making $100,000 and contribute $6,000, you pay taxes on $94,000.