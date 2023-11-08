Funding to raze Graham Park grandstand approved

Nov. 7—ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners approved $100,000 for the demolition of the Graham Park grandstand.

"Based on the estimates we received this fall, it should cover most of it," Mat Miller, the county's director of facilities and building operations, told commissioners on the county's administrative committee Tuesday, Nov. 7.

He said some added costs could be seen as the county disconnects the existing structure from utilities.

The administrative committee also approved providing the Olmsted County Fair Board with $60,000 from county contingency funds to cover the cost of temporary seating during next year's fair. The county paid the same amount for this year's fair.

The committee also agreed Tuesday to write-off nearly $25,000 the fair board owes for renting Graham Park for this year's fair, since the board's expenses exceeded its income this year.

Miller said the decision to fund temporary seating and demolish the grandstand before next year's fair will help the volunteer fair board make plans for the space and avoid unexpected impacts seen this year.

The 85-year-old grandstand was

deemed unsafe for use in April,

which left the county and fair board scrambling for options and worried about attendance for grandstand events, which included bull-riding, autocross and demolition derby.

The future of the grandstand, which was built in 1938 as a federal Work Projects Administration project, had been uncertain since a 2018 Graham Park master plan pointed toward the likelihood that it would be removed at some point.

Original plans called for replacing it with a seating berm and great lawn, which could serve as an occasional concert venue, but Miller said a market study is planned to determine the best options for moving ahead.

The potential replacement of the grandstand is included in a

request for nearly $12.5 million in state funds

expected to be considered by the Minnesota Legislature next year. The funds would also help

renovate the former Highway Department Building

in the park.

On Tuesday, the county board voted unanimously to adopt an update to the Graham Park master plan, which includes the plans to renovate the building to create a community space that could be rented for events and provide some outdoor public gathering space.

"We really do have a good plan, especially preserving the historical nature of buildings at Graham Park," County Board Chairman Gregg Wright said, adding that the proposed renovations also provide for a variety of uses beyond the annual fair.

"It really does open up the park," he said. "It gives us a lot more space to carry out our plan for festivals and other community events and to create cultural connections for our community."