Funding secured for Birmingham and Coventry nature and landscape projects

The funding will go towards restoring Edgbaston's iconic glasshouses

Two projects in the West Midlands have been awarded funding to help boost nature and landscape.

The Sherbourne Valley Project in Coventry has secured £2m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

In Birmingham, the Botanical Gardens has been given a development award of £590,000, with the potential to increase funding by £4.4m.

The aim is to restore the garden's historic glasshouse estate.

Caz Bailey said the aim was to restore and revitalise the River Sherbourne

Warwickshire Wildlife Trust's project is to restore and revitalise the River Sherbourne, which runs through the heart of Coventry, creating new wetlands.

Caz Bailey, from The Sherbourne Valley Project, said the scheme should be a "shining example of what it looks like to have more space for nature."

"We're going to be making the river more natural, improving areas surrounding the river.

"We're also going to be focusing on telling the story of the Sherbourne and why it's important and what it means to people."

The Sherbourne Valley Project will also improve areas around the river

Funding to Birmingham Botanical Gardens will go towards a project to restore Edgbaston's grade II* listed estate.

"Extensive repairs" are needed to protect the gardens and glasshouses.

Sue Beardsmore, chair of trustees said: "Our uniquely biodiverse natural environment is one of the UK's most significant historic Botanic Gardens and part of Birmingham's richly diverse cultural history and way of life.

"This safe, peaceful space is part of the green heart of Birmingham and a hugely treasured place to the city and its communities."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk