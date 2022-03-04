A Funding Stress Indicator Surges to Widest Levels Since May 2020
(Bloomberg) -- Key gauges of money-market risk increased after Ukraine said Russia had attacked Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.
Interbank dollar rates jumped again relative to the overnight lending benchmark. The FRA/OIS spread -- a key signal of banking-sector risk -- expanded to 29.7 basis points, the widest since May 2020, after rising almost 10 basis points Thursday. A similar gauge in Australia also advanced, while dollar funding costs for yen investors surged.
Money markets are showing intensifying levels of anxiety this week as traders race for dollars in the wake of toughened sanctions against Russia. The gyrations suggest concern that funding costs for the greenback may continue to increase as the war in Ukraine intensifies.
“The fear that the impact of the war will create a dollar shortage is rippling through the system, especially at the shorter end of money markets,” said Martin Whetton, head of fixed-income and foreign-exchange strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. “Australia’s markets, like others, are showing some strain as a result, with funding more expensive, though still subdued but in the context of the last few years.”
The premium on basis swaps used to convert yen funding into dollars hit 51 basis points on Friday, close to levels reached Monday that were the most since March 2020. During the pandemic crisis, the premium had surged to more than 150 basis points.
Australia’s FRA/OIS spread reached 16 basis points, a level last seen in April 2020. Australia’s bank-bill swap rates have climbed over the past month, widening the gap to risk-free rates, partly driven by the global turmoil.
“For now, we tend to think that the moves in BBSW are the result of the broader volatility in markets,” ANZ Banking Group Ltd. strategists Jack Chambers and David Plank wrote in a note. “Given the higher risk environment, investors may be reconsidering the returns they require to hold short-term debt.”
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.