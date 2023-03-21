Funding Stress Roars Back in China Before RRR Cut Takes Effect

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Signs of a cash squeeze are reappearing in China days before a reduction in the reserve requirement ratio takes effect.

The overnight repurchase rate, an indicator of short-term interbank funding costs, climbed 17 basis points to 2.45% on Tuesday, the highest since February 2021. When the gauge soared last month, the central pumped in 1 trillion yuan ($145 billion) of funds into the financial system over three sessions.

Yuan liquidity has declined in recent weeks as banks set cash aside for quarter-end regulatory checks and disburse more loans amid an economic recovery. This risks adding to jitters surrounding Chinese assets at a time of heightened global volatility, and may prompt authorities to offer liquidity support again.

Policy makers said Friday they’re lowering the amount of cash that lenders must keep in reserve at the central bank from March 27, in a move that some analysts say may release 500 billion yuan in long-term funds to the banking sector. That would be in addition to the 281 billion yuan of policy loans the People’s Bank of China offered versus maturities this month, the largest monthly net injection since December 2020.

