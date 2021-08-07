Funding for Texas state legislature has been extended after Abbott's veto

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shawna Chen
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Texas GOP leaders said Friday they've extended "an additional month of funding" for the state legislature after Gov. Greg Abbott (R) vetoed at least $12.6 million that would have gone to 2,100 state workers, the Texas Tribune reports.

Why it matters: Following Texas Democrats' departure from the state, which broke quorum in the regular session, Abbott vetoed a section of the state budget that funds the legislature, its staff and legislative agencies. Texas Democrats have sued Abbott over the action.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Details: Legislative employees and agencies will remain funded through Sept. 30 instead of Sept. 1, when the next two-year state budget takes effect.

  • The funding will be transferred from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to the Senate and House.

State of play: The Legislative Budget Board cited an emergency in its request for the transfer of funds, according to the Tribune.

  • "[F[unding should not be provided for those who quit their jobs early and leave the state with unfinished business, exposing taxpayers to higher costs for additional legislative sessions," Abbott wrote in an Aug. 6 memo responding to the board's proposal.

  • "However, in order to ensure the Legislature is fully resourced to do the work of the next special session, I recognize that the partial restoration the Legislative Budget Board had proposed is necessary," added Abbott, who had placed restoration of legislature funding on the first and second special session agendas.

The move does not "change the fact that [Abbott’s veto] ... is a violation of the separation of powers and a disgraceful effort to hold the public employees of our state as hostages," state Rep. Chris Turner, who chairs the House Democratic Caucus, said in a statement to the Tribune.

Worth noting: It's so far unclear whether enough members will show up to the second special session to conduct official House businesses.

  • If enough do, lawmakers could pass a supplemental budget that would restore funding. Abbott would still need to sign off though.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Defend the police: Biden praises 'heroism' of officers who protected Capitol on Jan. 6

    Speaking of “insurrection” and “mayhem” during “tragic hours” at the Capitol on Jan. 6, President Joe Biden effusively praised police work during a White House ceremony to thank the officers who responded to the riots that day.

  • AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dead at 72

    The president of the influential American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, Richard Trumka, unexpectedly died overnight.

  • Texas governor orders new try at passing GOP voting laws

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered the Legislature to reconvene for a third time to try to pass a Republican-backed voting restrictions bill that Democratic members blocked by leaving the state nearly a month ago. The announcement, which had been expected, puts new pressure on the more than 50 Democratic lawmakers who left Texas for Washington, D.C., on July 12 and have remained there since.

  • Biden picks ambassadors to Switzerland and Argentina -White House

    U.S. President Joe Biden picked two major fundraisers for his campaign for office as his ambassadors to Switzerland and Argentina, the White House said on Friday. Biden chose Scott Miller, an LGBTQ activist and philanthropist, for the top U.S. diplomatic role in Switzerland as well as Liechtenstein. Switzerland has often served as an intermediary between the United States and Iran, which are deeply at odds over issues including sanctions and talks to revive a nuclear deal.

  • Pennsylvania’s 15th opioid disaster declaration to be the last, lawmakers say

    Legislators will not extend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s opioid disaster declaration when it expires Aug. 26, leaders from the House and Senate said Thursday.

  • Biden just announced the most significant regulation of carbon emissions in US history

    The Biden administration announced on Aug. 5 that it will re-instate fuel efficiency standards for cars that were first rolled out by Barack Obama and then rolled back by Donald Trump. Biden also said he will sign an executive order mandating that half of all vehicles sold in the US be electric by 2030, up from just 2% today. The proposed rules amount to the most significant federal regulation on greenhouse gas emissions in US history, and aim to cut the country’s annual carbon footprint by one-third by 2026.

  • The cat-loving, beret-wearing Republican who wants to be mayor of New York

    Curtis Sliwa, 67, faces Eric Adams in November’s election. Can the attention-loving founder of the Guardian Angels upset the odds? Curtis Sliwa at home with three of his 15 cats. At 328 sq ft, the Manhattan apartment is about the size of two car parking spaces. Photograph: Ali Smith/The Guardian Curtis Sliwa has a lot of cats. On a recent Tuesday afternoon, there were 16 felines packed into the Manhattan apartment that Sliwa, the Republican candidate for mayor of New York City, shares with his w

  • You Can Watch The R-Rated Madness of 'The Suicide Squad' From Your Couch

    Here's how to watch the newest film in the DCEU.

  • Aide who accused New York Governor Cuomo of groping her files criminal complaint

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A former employee who accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of groping her in the Executive Mansion in Albany has filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County sheriff's department, the department said on Friday. The woman, whose name has not been made public, was an executive assistant who told state investigators that Cuomo groped her breast on one occasion. It is the gravest of the sexual harassment allegations faced by Cuomo, whose once ascendant political career as part of one of the country's most powerful Democratic Party families is on the brink of collapse.

  • Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes on his Senate run

    Democrats are hoping to expand their slim Senate majority in 2022, and Wisconsin could be at the top of their target list. The incumbent up for reelection in the Badger State is Ron Johnson, and the two-term senator hasn't committed to another run. Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, one of the Democrats running for the seat, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about his campaign.

  • Chicago police officer charged in 2020 subway shooting

    A Chicago police officer who shot an unarmed man in the back as he ran up a downtown subway escalator has been charged with felony counts in connection to the February 2020 shooting.

  • Federal workers could face 5 years in prison if they lie about being vaccinated against COVID-19: report

    Under the Biden administration's COVID vaccine employee mandate, federal workers will have to sign attestation forms declaring they're vaccinated.

  • Russia and Israel may be on a collision course in Syria

    If it's true the Russians have intercepted Israeli missiles targeting Iran-backed militias, Washington may have to step in.

  • Analysis-Winter is coming: temperature extremes fuel global gas rally

    Global gas prices are expected to break records this winter as a hot northern hemisphere summer leaves inventories low in key markets, just as green energy drives ramp up in new regions. Benchmark Dutch natural gas prices in northwest Europe have surged 80% in the past three months to all-time highs, while spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia is at an eight-year seasonal high, Reuters data showed. Traders are betting that average winter prices will surpass last year's peaks, when a deep freeze across north Asia sent LNG soaring more than 200% to record highs.

  • Dems hire Riggleman to serve as adviser to Jan. 6 committee

    The former GOP lawmaker, who was endorsed by then-President Donald Trump last cycle, brings a background in intelligence and online extremism to the panel.

  • McConnell says Democrats won’t get help from Republicans in raising debt limit

    As Washington deals with lifting the federal borrowing limit again, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday vows not to help with the maneuver if Democrats stick with their plan to pass a $3.5 trillion package through a simple majority vote.

  • Interior Department says over 30 staffers have died from COVID-19

    The Interior Department on Friday said that more than 30 staff members have died from the coronavirus.By the numbers: Melissa Schwartz, Interior communications director, said that more than 4,000 staffers have reported contracting the disease.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn a video released Wednesday, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said that 34 staffers have died. But Schwartz clarified that the video was taken earlier in the

  • The GOP Rep. suing Pelosi over House mask mandate, which he broke, has caught COVID-19

    Rep. Ralph Norman said Thursday that he had tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. He vocally objected to wearing a mask on the House floor.

  • Woman arrested after being filmed forcing five-year-old son into trunk of car

    ‘Obviously, I think anybody who looks at that video would be concerned about the welfare of that little boy,’ Pueblo police say

  • Schumer accuses Republicans of slowing down $1 trillion infrastructure package after a lone GOP Senator snarled up the timeline

    A sole Republican senator blocked efforts to speed up the package of Biden's landmark infrastructure bill.