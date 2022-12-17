Fundraiser for Club Q victim Raymond Green Vance scheduled Saturday

Dec. 16—A fundraiser in the honor of Club Q shooting victim Raymond Green Vance is scheduled from 2-8 p.m. Saturday at Atrevida Beer Co., according to a news release.

Vance was among five shot and killed along with more than a dozen others injured Nov. 19 at the popular LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

All proceeds from taco sales during the fundraiser will be deposited into a fund for Vance's family. His mother will also be selling T-shirts in remembrance of her son.

Vance's family calls him "kind, selfless young adult" and a "gentle giant" whose life was full of love, friendship and new beginnings when it was cut short. Vance was at Club Q with his longtime girlfriend, her parents and her parents' friends enjoying a show the night of the shootings.

The father of Vance's girlfriend Kassandra, Richard Fierro, was hailed as a hero after he helped subdue the shooter until he was taken into custody by police.

Fierro is an Army veteran who owns the brewery along with his wife, Jessica. He received a $50,000 award from Ent Credit Union a few weeks ago. Fierro was awarded the credit union's first-ever Community Advocate Award.

Prosecutors last week formally charged suspect Anderson Aldrich with 305 counts in the shootings. The charges include 10 counts of first-degree murder, 86 counts of attempted first-degree murder and 48 counts of bias-motivated crime.