Fundraiser for Duxbury's Clancy family raises $420,000 in first day

DUXBURY − A fundraiser for the man whose two children were found strangled in his Duxbury home Tuesday night has raised more than $420,000 in 24 hours.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Patrick Clancy, whose wife is facing murder charges in the death of two of his children, Cora Clancy, 5, and Dawson Clancy, 3. His third child, an 8-month-old boy named Calan, is in a Boston hospital.

"We all know Pat to be the most kind and genuine person," fundraiser organizer Matthew Glaser wrote. "As someone who is always willing to support others, we sincerely thank you for offering yours."

Patrick Clancy of Duxbury with his children Cora, Dawson and Calen.

Glaser did not respond to a message seeking comment Thursday.

The page had an initial fundraising goal of $500,000, which it had almost reached within a day thanks to the donations of 5,700 people. The goal has been raised to $700,000.

"This GoFundMe is intended to help Pat pay for medical bills, funeral services, and legal help," the page said. "This assistance is especially needed because Pat will be unable to work for the foreseeable future as he weathers this painful, life-altering tragedy."

Police responded to a call reporting a woman's suicide attempt by jumping out a window at 47 Summer St. just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. Cruz confirmed that Patrick Clancy made the call.

Cruz said first responders found all three children unconscious with "obvious signs of severe trauma." He would not say where they were found.

Cora and Dawson were pronounced dead at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth. Cruz said the medical examiner's office will be responsible for determining the exact means and causes of their deaths, but that it appears they were strangled.

Their mother, Lindsay Clancy, was treated for her injuries at the scene. Cruz said her condition "is a moving target."

Lindsay Clancy, 32, will face two counts of murder in the children's deaths.

Cruz said "nobody is here to speculate" as to what exactly happened or why Clancy may have killed her own children. Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone wouldn't say if police were familiar with the Clancy family or if any prior 911 calls to the home had been made.

The tragedy has prompted conversations about postpartum depression and psychosis as the "unthinkable tragedy" leaves people across the state searching for answers.

For more information, visit gofundme.com/f/patrick-clancy-donations.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Fundraiser for Duxbury's Clancy family raises $420,000 in first day