A fundraiser to Feed The Band

Aleph Farms received regulatory approval in the form of a “No Questions” letter from Israel’s Ministry of Health for its cultivated beef manufacturing process. Aleph, an Israel-based cellular agriculture company, says it is the first company to receive this kind of approval for cultivated beef. This process uses animal cells, not a slaughtered animal, often fed and grown in a bioreactor.
When shoppers pre-order the Vision Pro starting on January 19, they will need to scan their face with Face ID to make sure they get a precise band fit for the new headset.
The company began as a research project some 15 years ago at the University of Bordeaux. CEO and co-founder Ludovic Quinault and his team were looking into monitoring the health of bivalves, a category of marine animals found all over the world in both fresh and salt water. Quinault found that a simple, non-invasive sensor attached to the clam or oyster's shell can monitor everything from feeding to reproduction and stress responses like suddenly shutting or failing to open at the normal time.
Meta is going to automatically limit the type of content that teen Instagram and Facebook accounts can see on the platforms, the company announced on Tuesday. The changes come as Meta has been facing increased scrutiny over claims that its services are harmful to young users. Although Meta already doesn't recommend this type of content to teens in places like Reels and Explore, these new changes mean that this type of content will no longer be shown in Feed and Stories, even if it has been shared by someone a teen follows.
Two Fed officials made it clear Monday that it was too early to declare that inflation had been defeated, pouring cold water on Wall Street hopes for a rate cut soon.
Another policy tug-of-war could be emerging around Big Tech's content recommender systems in the European Union where the Commission is facing a call from a number of parliamentarians to rein in profiling-based content feeds -- aka "personalization" engines that process user data in order to determine what content to show them. Mainstream platforms' tracking and profiling of users to power "personalized" content feeds have long raised concerns about potential harms for individuals and democratic societies, with critics suggesting the tech drives social media addiction and poses mental health risks for vulnerable people. The letter, signed by 17 MEPs from political groups including S&D, the left, greens, EPP and Renew Europe, advocates for tech platforms' recommender systems to be switched off by default -- an idea that was floated during negotiations over the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA) but which did not make it into the final regulation as it did not have a democratic majority.
