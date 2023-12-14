Fundraiser held to help Kansas City community center weeks after fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People at a local community center were shocked when one of their buildings burned down overnight a few weeks ago. Now, they’re getting help from their neighbors.

On Wednesday, the McDonald’s at 5347 Independence Avenue in Kansas City donated 20% of its digital sales to the Whatsoever Community Center after one of the buildings at the center burned down.

Kansas City woman killed by stray bullet right in front of sister

The lot where the building sat is still full of rubble and charred wood, as clean up and demolition efforts are ongoing.

“We really want to take this eyesore and make it something that’s good for the community, Executive Director Charlie Gascish said. “It’s just another thing we have to deal with, we have enough issues, and our families have enough issues that we don’t need another one.”

The store’s sales from their mobile app, delivery partner apps and its in-store kiosks will all be counted towards the total.

Owner Operator Ethan Essig said that he’s paying it forward.

“So many people come here and support us, it’s important that we find a way to help and do some good,” he said. “They support us so we got to support them.”

Weed sales tax money could try to prevent violent crime in Kansas City

Michele Crawford, an employee at the McDonald’s, says her daughter attends events at the center.

“It’s a really good place for [kids} to go. I hope it gets them back up and going and helps out a lot,” Crawford said.

The Whatsoever Community Center offers a variety of programs for kids and adults, most notably, their boxing program. The center is still operating as normal and says that the proceeds from McDonald’s will be helpful in building something new on the lot.

The center is also using GoFundMe to cover the costs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.