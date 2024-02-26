Fundraiser held to support families of Madera County crash victims
Days after eight people were killed in a car crash, friends of farmworkers taken too soon organized a fundraiser to help the victims' families.
Days after eight people were killed in a car crash, friends of farmworkers taken too soon organized a fundraiser to help the victims' families.
Stocks are stacking up gains again Nvidia results sparked a global rally that has the chipmaker eyeing a $2 trillion valuation.
The Concacaf W Gold Cup continues tonight with the USWNT vs. Mexico match.
The biggest news stories this morning: Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus lander tipped over at touchdown, but it’s still kicking, Some Apple Vision Pro units reportedly developed a similar hairline crack on the front glass, The first phone reveal at MWC 2024 is this official Barbie Flip Phone.
With stocks hovering near record highs after an earnings-driven rally, a fresh reading on inflation will bring the Federal Reserve's interest rate path back into focus.
The Lakers shot just eight free throw attempts in Sunday’s loss to the Suns, which matches a season low.
The Cubs needed to keep their best position player from 2023, and with Bellinger back in the fold, a 2024 NL Central title is in their sights.
Doc Rivers returned to Philly for the first time since they fired him, but he got the last laugh as his Bucks stuffed the Sixers.
A 1976 Chevrolet Sportvan Beauville passenger van covered with Native American-themed artwork, found in a Colorado Springs wrecking yard.
Snag this No.1 bestseller that's loved by 20,000+ shoppers.
General Motors Co.’s Cruise autonomous driving unit is nearing the resumption of robotaxi testing in the coming weeks, with Houston and Dallas emerging as potential locations, following the grounding of its fleet last year.
Bellinger has agreed to return to the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal.
The nationwide housing affordability crisis drove creative solutions, bringing together seniors and families that need extra support and community.
'They hug your arch,' shared one of 91,000+ five-star fans.
Some attendees reportedly wore Chiefs jerseys to the service.
The pitch clock with runners on base will decrease from 20 to 18 seconds in 2024.
Viktor Arvidsson made his season debut on Feb. 15.
A 1994 Rover 620 Si saloon, mechanical twin to the fifth-generation Honda Accord, found in an English wrecking yard.
Rising salaries and endorsement earnings have opened up a new opportunity for retired athletes: minority sports team ownership.
"I will never not use that again," said the RHOBH star.
It is also a very topical one: "The greatest source of liquidity now is going to be continuation funds," VC Roger Ehrenberg predicted in a recent episode of the 20VC podcast. Continuation funds, which are common in private equity [PE] but rare in venture capital, are a secondary investment vehicle that allows them to “reset the clock” for several years on some assets in old funds by selling them to a new vehicle that they also control. This helps a VC fund’s backers, known as “limited partners,” to roll over their investment or exit.