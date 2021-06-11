Fundraiser to help pay for funeral of teen shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas

A GoFundMe page has been launched to pay for funeral expenses for 15-year-old Kaden Bauswell, who was shot and killed Tuesday near an elementary school in Kansas City, Kansas.

The fundraiser has attracted almost $8,000 in donations in the past two days.

The teenager was a victim of one of several unrelated shootings that left four dead and one wounded across the Kansas City area Tuesday. Kaden’s family and community were shocked by his death, according to his uncle Timothy Tripp, who organized the fundraiser.

“The unexpected death of a child is an unimaginable Loss that no one could be prepared for,” Tripp wrote. “Kaden was a son, grandson, cousin and friend that was violently taken on 6-8-2021. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.”

Police officers responded to the shooting before noon in the 6600 block of Cleveland Avenue near Hazel Grove Elementary School, according to Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Kaden was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the police department.

Chartrand said the initial investigation indicates the shooting was not random and the bullet was fired from inside a vehicle. As of Friday there have not been any updates on the case.

Tripp started the fundraiser to help Kaden’s grandparents, he wrote. They will use the money from donations to pay for his funeral.

“Please help us raise money to pay for his final farewell during this very painful time,” Tripp said. “All donations will go directly to his grandparents Kimberly and Bobby Hernandez to help with the unexpected funeral expenses.”

As of Friday morning the GoFundMe had received $7780 from 111 donors and it had been shared about 1.3 million times. His community will also honor his life by gathering in a prayer vigil at 8 p.m. Tuesday in First Southern Baptists Church.

“This is a community prayer event commemorating the life of Kaden Bauswell, one our church youth group,” read the event’s description.

“Bring your flowers, cards and stories as we mourn the tragic loss of Kaden. Delayne Hulse of Honey Bear Daycare will release balloons and artist Anita Shikles will present the grandparents a memorial stone to be placed in the church’s Cross Garden. This will be a time of hope and healing for our church community.”