Fundraiser for historic locomotive surpasses goal

Jan. 21—A last-minute campaign to save a historic 1954 diesel-electric locomotive in Northeastern Pennsylvania from the scrapper's torch has surpassed its fundraising goal.

Luzerne and Susquehanna Railway 600, which was originally built for the Boston and Maine Railroad as their 1127, was scheduled to be cut up as early as Monday, Jan. 22 if no purchaser stepped forward.

Officials with the Danbury Railway Museum (DRM) in Connecticut were looking to raise $65,000 to purchase the locomotive and transport it to their museum so it can be preserved back in New England, where it spent most of its working life.

Interest in their "Save the 1127" gofundme campaign has been substantial; as of Saturday night, more than $66,000 had been raised through donations from over 450 people all over the country.

And the bulk of those donations were received in just over a day's time after the 1127 group, which included members of the museum and the Boston and Maine Railroad Historical Society, put out what it called a "Hail Mary" appeal.

"We all saw that there was significant interest in this, but I don't think that we expected to raise $50,000 in 24 hours," said DRM director Alden Burns, who acted as liaison between the museum and the 1127 group. "But we are very happy that we did."

DRM is a volunteer run 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization dedicated to the preservation and education of railway history in the northeast United States. Based in a restored 1903 railroad station, DRM has an extensive collection of artifacts, documents, as well as a collection of over 60 pieces of equipment, and offers train rides for the public.

Historic aspects

Built in 1954 by the Electro-Motive Division of General Motors, 1127 is an SW-1 switcher-type locomotive. These marked an important technological development as North American railroads made the transition from steam locomotives to diesel propulsion. the SW-1 uses a diesel engine (called a prime mover) to drive a DC generator that powers electric traction motors.

But 1127 is historic for more than its technological aspects. According to a release from the museum, such engines were "once found roaming light branch lines of New Hampshire and Massachusetts, serving as a lifeline to industries in the New England region."

That is because its lightweight nature allowed it to travel down branch lines "where ancient wooden trestles and light rails dating from an earlier time in railroad history lingered," according to background provided on the gofundme page.

"Because of that, in a way 1127 represents an era in New England railroading when light manufacturing and small industry was still dependent on the railroad. They needed small locomotives like the 1127 to provide valuable daily service in a region which has seen most of these things disappear in the last half century," the write-up by Boston and Maine Railroad Historical Society President Rick Kfoury wrote.

"1127 is possibly the most photographed SW1 that ever served on the railroad, and is certainly a contender for the most noteworthy Boston and Maine diesel locomotive still in existence," Kfoury added.

Transition to Pa.

For nearly 30 years, 1127 has resided here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

It was sold in 1996 by the successor of the B&M and found itself on the Luzerne and Susquehanna Railway in Pittston, renumbered 600.

In that guise, the locomotive has been a frequent sight up and down the Wyoming Valley.

Recently sold to a third party, it was set to be scrapped as early as Monday if a buyer was not found.

The good news: 1127, which turns 71 this year, was active until recently and is stored indoors.

"It's a good locomotive," Burns said. "Cosmetically it looks good, mechanically it's all there. This isn't some basket case sitting out in the woods."

The engine's condition, together with significant support from people who wanted to see it preserved, prompted DRM and the 1127 group to launch the fundraising campaign. As Burns explained, they had some donations lined up before launching the gofundme page.

"There were a lot of puzzle pieces that came together and made us feel this was feasible," Burns said.

One of the most intriguing, perhaps, was how much of the support and organization of the effort came from volunteers under 50, according to Burns, who is in his 20s. That is, perhaps, remarkable given that the locomotive in question was built decades before they were born.

"A lot of this was started by younger folks," he said of the campaign, which was shared widely on social media.

Next steps

They also have a plan for what should happen next:

—To bring it home, they'll have to swap out the locomotive's trucks, which hold the wheels, with another set that are compliant with today's modern railroad standards for shipment.

—1127 would then travel by rail to Danbury. The process of delivering the trucks can begin shortly after the title has been transferred, and the #1127 could begin preparations for the trip home to New England.

—The Danbury Railway Museum will take ownership and continue to preserve and operate the locomotive.

Burns said volunteers will visit Pittston in the near future to get those steps underway.

The 1127 group, meanwhile, expressed its thanks to those who made the project possible. According to a statement released Saturday, and provided to the Times Leader by member Connor Maher:

"Thank you for your extraordinary support to save and preserve Boston and Maine SW-1 1127! Because of all you, a seemingly impossible fundraising goal was met in record time against a short deadline, and we now have the funds necessary to purchase this locomotive and bring it home. We could not have achieved this unbelievable feat without your support and we humbly thank all of you for everything!

"Keep an eye out for additional details as they become available by following the Danbury Railway Museum page on Facebook. B&M 1127 will soon be prepped for shipment home. Additional funds raised beyond the initial goal will support any additional moving costs that may be incurred, as well as the mechanical costs to keep B&M 1127 running when it arrives. Thank you all!"

For further information on the locomotive or to donate to the project, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-the-1127.

Donations also can be sent by mail to Danbury Railway Museum, P.O. Box 90, Danbury, CT 06813.

To become a member of the museum, visit DanburyRail.org/membership.