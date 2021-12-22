Fundraiser launched for Kansas City father of 10 shot and killed early Tuesday

An online fundraiser has been created seeking donations for the family of a 46-year-old man fatally shot in a Northland Kansas City apartment complex early Tuesday.

Roman J. Yslas, of Kansas City, was a father of 10 children who was planning to get married in August 2023, according to a GoFundMe set up in his name. The webpage says Yslas was the sole provider for his family.

“He was the type of man that would give the shirt off his back to anyone that needed it. He loved life, his family and his friends,” the webpage says, adding: “His family needs all the help they can get through this most difficult time.”

The fundraiser has a goal of $10,000. It had received $645 as of Tuesday evening.

Kansas City police were dispatched just after 12:30 a.m. to the 8700 block of North Kansas Place after receiving reports of a shooting in an apartment complex. Callers reported to police hearing the gunshots and seeing a man unresponsive in the parking lot, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman.

Arriving officers found a man who had been shot. Emergency medical personnel were also called to the area, and they declared him dead at the scene.

Neighbors who live in the apartment complex told The Star on Tuesday that they were alarmed by the sound of several gunshots fired in quick succession. One described seeing several shots come from a car that then sped away and returned to the scene before firing more gunshots.

“We were very shocked,” said Benjamin Barranco, who lives in an apartment roughly a block away with his wife and young children. “It’s very safe here.”

The killing marks the 152nd recorded homicide in Kansas City as the end of 2021 approaches, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the bloodiest in Kansas City’s recorded history, there were 182 killings.

Police are asking anyone with information about the killing to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

The Star’s Matti Lee Gellman contributed to this report.