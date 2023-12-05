Fundraiser scheduled to benefit families of fallen Nevada state troopers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Injured Police Officers Fund is hosting a fundraiser for the families of the two Nevada State Police troopers killed in a hit-and-run last week.

The fundraiser is scheduled for Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nevada Coin Mart on Jones Boulevard near Flamingo Road.

The event will have a cookout and merchandise sales. All of the proceeds will benefit the families of fallen troopers, Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix.

Fundraiser for the families of fallen troopers, Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix (Courtesy of the Injured Police Officers Fund)

The fundraiser comes before the memorial services for Abbate and Felix.

Felix’s service is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Central Church in Henderson. Felix became a part of the department in January 2019. Before his service with the Highway Patrol, Felix honorably served in the United States Air Force.

Memorial service for NSP Trooper Alberto Felix (Courtesy Nevada State Police Highway Patrol)

Abbate’s service is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Central Church in Henderson. Abbate joined the department in December 2013 and was recently promoted to sergeant earlier this month.

Memorial service for NSP Sergeant Michael Abbate (Courtesy of Nevada State Police Highway Patrol)

Both memorial services are open for the community to attend. The services will also be available to live stream on Nevada State police’s YouTube channel.

The Injured Police Officers Fund is hosting a candlelight vigil Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium to pay tribute to the “bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication,” of Nevada State troopers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.