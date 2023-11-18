Fundraiser scheduled for mother, son lost in fatal shooting

Nov. 17—Friends of the late Carmen Navarette and her 16-year-old son Axel Gonzales are holding a fundraiser Saturday morning to help pay for funeral expenses, according to a post on the Santa Fe Public Schools Facebook page.

A group will be selling food and raffle tickets starting at 10 a.m. at 4715 Airport Road in front of Blake's Lotaburger.

Navarette and Gonzales, a student at Capital High School, were shot to death at their home Monday night. The suspect, Jose Antonio "Adrian" Roman, 44, of Albuquerque has been arrested.

Roman and Navarette had been in a relationship, but New Mexico State Police recently obtained an arrest warrant for Roman, charging him with several felonies tied to an Oct. 28 incident in Albuquerque in which Navarrete alleged he had harmed her and threatened her life.

The warrant was never executed.

Roman's son called Albuquerque police Monday night to report his father had left with a shotgun and might try to harm Navarrete, but Santa Fe County deputies arrived as Roman was attempting to drive away. Roman fled, prompting a multi-agency search.

A manhunt ended Wednesday morning when Roman was arrested at a residence on Albuquerque's west side.