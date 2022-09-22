Fundraiser set for Batmobile maker Mark Racop

Sep. 22—The State Theatre is hosting a fundraiser for Fiberglass Freaks owner Mark Racop from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday to help pay for legal fees for his defense in a criminal case in California.

The event includes a free movie screening, the band Scarecrowe and comedian Sean Shank. There will be a silent auction, a cash bar and a Batmobile on display. This is open to all ages and there is a free-will donation.

The future of the two felony charges filed against Racop are still facing uncertainty as a California court debates whether the charges should be dropped.

Racop was charged with obtaining money, labor or property by false pretenses and diversion of construction funds after San Mateo County sheriff's deputies raided his business on July 19.

The case was originally called into question after an ABC7 News investigation alleged that San Mateo Sheriff Carlos Bolanos carried out the raid as a favor to his friend Sam Anagnostou. Anagnostou ordered a custom Batmobile from Racop in 2017 but missed a payment and was told his car would be delayed.