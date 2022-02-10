Fundraiser set up for 'beloved' victim of Hackensack hospital burning attack

Days after a Hackensack University Medical Center patient care technician was set on fire while at work, a colleague started a GoFundMe to help provide for the victim's family.

The 54-year-old patient care tech, who has not been identified, was working at the hospital on Monday morning when Nicholas Pagano followed her into a break room on the second floor of the emergency wing and lit her on fire, officials said. The woman suffered third degree burns to her upper body, face and hands, and a cut to her head, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The GoFundMe was set up Wednesday by Nita Ibrahim, a nurse at the hospital who worked with the patient care technician. So far, it has raised more than $3,000 toward a goal of $50,000. The money will go to the victim's family, according to the GoFundMe's description.

"My days were made better at work with her," Ibrahim said. "She's a sweet wonderful person."

Ibrahim said the technician had been working to support her two children, who are in college and high school.

"She always came to work with a smile on her face and was always willing to help whenever possible," Ibrahim wrote in the GoFundMe. "Her colleagues are devastated and heartbroken over the events that took place."

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office did not respond to an inquiry regarding any updates to the victim's condition Thursday.

Pagano, 31, died by suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Waterford Township in Camden County after an active manhunt, authorities said. Prosecutors said law enforcement learned he was dead at about 8 a.m. Tuesday. He had been charged with attempted murder among other offenses related to the attack.

