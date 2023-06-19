Fundraiser set up for family of Johnson County teen killed by man charged with DUI

A teenager killed last week in a car crash was adored by many and had a strong faith, loved ones said.

Benjamin “Benny” Klecza, 19, died after an alleged drunk driver crashed into his car, authorities said.

“He was an inspiration and a light to so many,” according to a GoFundMe created for his family, which described Klecza as having a “larger than life presence.”

As of Sunday evening, the fundraiser garnered more than $9,200 to help the family with funeral expenses.

“We are so thankful that Benny had a strong relationship with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” loved ones wrote. “Through our human eyes, he was taken way too soon, but God knows best and took Benny home.“

The crash

A little before 1:35 a.m. Thursday, a Merriam police officer tried to pull over the driver who was speeding in the 5500 block of Antioch Road, the Merriam Police Department said in a statement.

Police did not initiate a pursuit. But seconds later, police said, the same vehicle crashed into a Honda Accord stopped at Antioch Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Keczka was behind the wheel of the Honda. He was hospitalized with critical injuries, but died a short time later, police said.

Charges

Last week, Johnson County prosecutors charged Uconn Coleman, 24, of Grain Valley, with three felonies and two misdemeanors, authorities said. His charges include felony murder, eluding police and driving under the influence

He is being held in the Johnson County jail on a $500,000 bond. Coleman’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, court records show.

Carl Cornwell, a defense attorney representing Coleman, told The Star on Friday that Coleman sobbed after learning that someone had died in the crash, and that Coleman was “very remorseful.”