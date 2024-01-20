Fundraiser set for Historic Fort Supply

Jan. 20—After being closed to the public for nearly three years, plans to restore and re-open the important historical site are now taking shape.

For those who want to learn about and support Historic Fort Supply, a special event at the Woodward Conference Center on Feb. 8, is just the place to have some fun, meet interesting people and be fully informed about Historic Fort Supply, as well as the larger entity, the Fort Supply Preservation Authority (FSPA).

"The event is meant to be a major fund-raiser for the Friends of Historic Fort Supply, the local organization who will be in charge of management and care for the new, updated site," said Friends Vice Chair Deena Fisher. "We are delighted with the support we have received to make these dreams come to fruition for Northwest Oklahoma and we want to thank everyone who has helped us."

All are invited to attend "Presentation, Progress and Preservation" and evening of cocktails, dinner and an enlightening talk by Oklahoma Historical Society Director Trait Thompson.

Thompson plans on showing his award-winning film "The People's House: The Story of the Oklahoma State Capitol" about the restoration of the Oklahoma State Capitol and share little known insights into the project and what was learned about the building when it was constructed.

In addition, Thompson will offer a short brief on plans for the restoration of the Fort Supply Historic Site.

At present, the event has been confirmed for State Sen. Casey Murdock, State Rep. Carl Newton, State Rep. Kenton Patzkowski, State Rep. Mike Dobrinski.

Also on tap that night, besides some great cocktails, will be a short update on the status of the overall Fort Supply Preservation and plans for it.

"We have a lot going on at the Fort Supply Preserve," said FSPA Advisor Rachael Van Horn. "We have the farm and pasture land full leased for the next three years as well as some great abatement work going on in a couple of buildings. This has been a busy first year of ownership of the site for the trust and we are excited about how things look going ahead."

For those who would like to donate or participate, tables for the event can be sponsored for $800 and single tickets to attend are $50. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6 p.m.

All proceeds go to the Friends of Historic Fort Supply in order to provide operational funding and upfront funding on capital improvements.